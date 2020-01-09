UK royals scramble to contain Harry, Meghan announcement

Britain’s royal family is scrambling to contain the fallout from the surprise announcement by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan that they intend to step back from royal duties.

Harry and Meghan say they plan to split their time between the United Kingdom and and North America. The statement has reportedly come as a surprise to the British royal family. (Source: CNN)

Harry and Meghan say they plan to split their time between the United Kingdom and and North America. They also want to become financially independent.

Helping them in their quest: a trademark. The couple was granted one for their brand “Sussex Royal” by the UK’s Intellectual Property Office in December, CNN reported.

The royal rift dominated Britain’s media Thursday.

Reports said that Queen Elizabeth II had not been informed of the decision. The Sun and the New York Post described the departure as “Megxit,” a play on Brexit.

The royal couple have been popular at home and abroad, but they have stressed by the constant scrutiny of the British press, especially the British tabloids. British media have proclaimed their statement as “a declaration of independence.”

