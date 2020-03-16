U of Wyoming goes online to curb coronavirus

The University of Wyoming will go to online-only classes for the rest of the semester and three of the state's busiest ski resorts have closed for the season in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

University officials announced Monday that classes will go online starting March 30 following a two-week spring break that has been extended by a week.

Meanwhile, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Snow King Mountain Resort and Grand Targhee resort all shut down starting Monday. The resorts typically remain open until April but many ski resorts are closing amid the spread of the virus.