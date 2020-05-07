Two year construction project to start on Omaha Street

Heavy Constructors, Inc. will begin construction on the first phase of the Omaha Street Reconstruction Project on Monday, May 18, 2020.

Motorists are advised the westbound lanes from 12th Street/Founder’s Park Drive to Cross Street will be closed and two-way traffic will be placed in the eastbound lanes.

This first phase of construction will progress along this stretch of road from east to west, beginning at 12th Street/Founder’s Park Drive, and is anticipated to run through June 2020. Work being done during this time includes:

- Traffic Control

- Asphalt and concrete removal in westbound lanes

- Storm sewer construction

- Grading and graveling operation

- Concrete placement for three westbound lanes along with curb and gutter

Business access on Omaha Street will remain open at all times. Access to Founders Park will be limited to a single approach. Left-hand turns across lanes are discouraged to allow for continued flow of traffic. Motorists are asked to be aware of suddenly slowing and merging traffic, changing work zone locations, reduced speeds through the work zone, and construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane.

The prime contractor on this $14.4 million-dollar project is Heavy Constructors, Inc. of Rapid City. The overall completion date for the project is May 27, 2022.

Additional information will be provided as phasing, access, and traffic control changes with the progression of the project. To view the entire scope of the project, with the phasing and traffic control plans as well as weekly updates, please visit the project story map at project story map or the project website www.omahastreetreconstruct.com.