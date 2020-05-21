Two illegal campfires reported in one night

Two fires were reported in the Black Hills Tuesday night within the same hour, and both were illegal campfires. One occurred at Little Elk Creek Trailhead while the other on Teepee Gulch Road. Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department points out, there have actually been quite a few similar cases.

"It is illegal to have camp fire outside of the camp grate in the Black Hills Forest," Gail Schmidt, the fire chief of Rockerville VFD reiterates. "Be careful with your activities. We also went to Hippie Hole this last week for a trauma where we spent a couple of hours trying to get a patient out of the Hippie Hole," Schmidt explains that in a COVID cautious world, every time they go out and be in close contact with people, another risk of infection is added on for them. The Rockerville VFD would like to remind people to follow the rules posted on the signs in the forest-- if it says no camping, no fire, stay on the trail-- please obey the rules.

