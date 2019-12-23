Two Sturgis police officers receive national medal

18 individuals have been honored with the Carnegie Medal, the highest honor for civilian heroism in the US and Canada. And two of those individuals serve the Sturgis community.

Sergeant Chris Schmoker and officer Dylan Goetsch were dispatched to a structure fire on May 12 of last year, when the two arrived they learned one resident of the home Jason McKee was still in the home.

The two put their own safety on the line and entered the home multiple times to locate, find, and safely remove McKee.

"When he went to the window and climbed up that ladder he could hear Jason breathing and not responding to us so we knew he probably didn't have a lot of time. I saw a bathroom downstair and I was looking around and found some shirts so I soaked them in water as fast as I could." says, Sgt. Christ Schmoker, Sturgis PD

"So everybody when they go into a first responder role we all want to help people in some regard and knowing you took an active part in saving someone's life is huge." says, officer Dylan Goetsch, Sturgis PD

The Carnegie Hero award started in 1904 and just over 10 thousand people have been awarded it