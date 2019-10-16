Two RCAS teachers selected as Presidential Awardees by White House

Rapid City Area Schools announce that two RCAS teachers have been selected to receive a Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

Leah Oxner currently teaches math at West Middle School and Kimberly Webber currently works at Black Hawk and Valley Elementary Schools as a literacy coach.

The Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching program, administered by the National Science Foundation on behalf of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy recognizes outstanding teachers for their contributions to the teaching and learning of science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and/or computer science.

Both Oxner and Webber will receive a citation signed by President Donald Trump and a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation.