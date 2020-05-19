Two COVID-19 deaths in Colorado added to Wyoming's count

Two Wyoming residents who died of the coronavirus in Colorado have been added to Wyoming’s count of fatalities from the illness.

The change brought Wyoming’s total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 10, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Monday.

An older woman from Carbon County died in Colorado in late April. The woman had other health conditions that made her more susceptible to the illness. An older man from Laramie County died in Colorado in late March, which would make him the first person from Wyoming known to die from the virus. It wasn’t known if the man had health conditions putting him at higher risk.

Over the weekend, Wyoming lawmakers approved the outline of a large aid package for hospitals, businesses and people affected by the coronavirus in a rare special session.

They voted against shielding businesses against lawsuits from customers who catch the virus. They also decided not to tinker with existing public education and state agency budgets.

The session Friday and Saturday was Wyoming’s first since an unsuccessful effort to limit medical-malpractice awards in 2004. Lawmakers accomplished their biggest goal: Laying out a framework to allocate $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus relief funding.

