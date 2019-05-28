Turning disability into possibility with technology

About a fifth of South Dakotans has some type of disability and some struggle with everyday tasks. One Custer woman is using technology to turn her disability into possibility.

Picture seeing the world through a dirty fish tank. Your vision's hazy and blurry. Now imagine your other eye with no peripheral vision. This describes one woman's eyesight for the last 15 years.

Catherine Greseth is legally blind.

"I lost my sight in 2004. I was in the shower. On a Sunday morning, I had both retinas come off. It was like black snakes going through my eyes and kind of exploding," said Greseth.

She uses technology to compensate for her vision loss. Several features on laptops and smartphones -- like "voice to text" help her every day.

"I'll go to the largest font size there is, especially if my eyes get tired by the end of the day, having the phone read everything to me is really helpful," said Greseth.

DakotaLink provides visually impaired people, like Greseth, tools to solve life's limitations including an Echo Pen.

"During every important part of that lecture, instead of writing a long list of notes, you can write one word so that when you're listening to the playback, it'll take you to that single point in the lecture," said DakotaLink Technical Services Coordinator Patrick Czerny.

Greseth has been utilizing the assistive services of DakotaLink for seven years to better her career as executive director of the Workforce Diversity Network of the Black Hills.

"And knowing that it's [technology] made her be very successful in her career, has been very satisfying for us," said Czerny.

Greseth says only five percent of the blind population live in total darkness, but disability and blindness can touch almost anyone.

"Most of us in our working lifetime, 75% of us will have something happen. If we live old enough, we'll all have some type of disability, and of course, vision loss as we age is a big one," said Greseth.

But there is technology for people who lose their eyesight later in life.

"This is the closed-circuit TV, so you can use this to read a magazine, a newspaper, directions. We were just talking about, some of the older visually impaired people will use this to read their prescription labels," said Greseth.

Despite the advancements in technology, Greseth says there are still roadblocks.

"It's even just having menus in large print sometimes. A lot of places don't have that. I've only seen a few restaurants have a menu with Braille. If you had an app that told you which places you could go that were accommodating, especially for people who are visually impaired, but also for any kind of disability," said Greseth.

As new innovations shed fresh light on future possibilities.

"It levels that playing field so that we're able to do everything everybody else is able to do. You're still you. You still do what you did. You just do it a little bit differently," said Greseth.

