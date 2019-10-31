Turn back the clocks one hour this weekend

It's that time of the year when we need to change our clocks, or for those who didn't, it's that time of the year where your clocks are actually on time again.

With Daylight Saving Time coming to an end at 2 a.m. Sunday morning, the clocks will move back an hour. This is good news for those who go to sleep before 2 a.m. as you get an extra hour of sleep! Just be sure to set your clocks back before you go to bed Saturday night, unless you want to be an hour early to any Sunday plans.

The bad news is that sunsets will now happen before 5 p.m. until January 31. So now many of us will be driving home in the dark after work.

Daylight Saving Time, whether it begins or ends, is a good reminder to change the batteries in your smoke or carbon monoxide detectors. Another tip is that you should replace the detector itself, if the smoke detector is more than 10 year old or if the carbon monoxide detector is more than 5 years old. It is also a good time to change the furnace filters in your house.

Check your hours or outbuilding for any hazardous materials that are outdated, no longer used, or in poor condition and dispose of them properly. Also check to see if any medication is expired and discard them properly as well.

It is not a bad idea to put together an emergency preparedness kit for the upcoming winter months, along with creating one for your car as well. An in-home emergency kit typically includes water, non-perishable food, flashlights, batteries and blankets. Emergency car kits typically consist of jumper cables, flares or a reflective triangle, an ice scraper, a car charger for your cell phone, a blanket, map and cat litter or sand for better tire traction.