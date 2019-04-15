Tuesday's forecast

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy as a wave of energy will help bring in some chances of isolated showers early, followed by a better chance of showers and even a few thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be much improved as we see the thermometer rise in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be a little breezy in the afternoon, but not too bad.

Skyview Forecast from Black Hills FOX News

Tuesday night into Wednesday stands our best opportunity for rain in the Black Hills for the rest of the week as showers and even a rumble of thunder are expected. Wednesday will have showers early, but we expect showers to exit the area late in the day as it will be the coolest day of the week with the clouds and moisture. Highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s across the area. In addition, it will be a windy day as winds could gust over 30 mph.

The moisture leaves us on Wednesday evening, but winds will still be a little breezy on Thursday during the morning. We will be dry through the end of the week as temperatures really warm up! Expect sunshine to close the week and temperatures will be in the 60s and low 70s for both Friday and Saturday! Easter Sunday will be a little cooler as clouds return with the chance for an isolated shower possible. Right now it doesn't look like a washout, so those Easter egg hunts should still be in the clear!