Trump’s ex-Navy secretary endorses Bloomberg for president

The former Navy secretary who was fired after criticizing President Donald Trump is endorsing Democrat Michael Bloomberg for president.

Former Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer said during an event at a maritime center in Norfolk, Virginia, that the U.S. needs a leader who has integrity and is “steady at the wheel.”

Spencer was pushed out of his position after he clashed with Trump and military leaders over the fate of a Navy SEAL accused of war crimes in Iraq.

Bloomberg says that as president he would listen to his team, not surround himself with “yes men.”

