Trump says he'll put tariffs on $11B in EU goods

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he'll put tariffs on $11 billion worth European Union cheese, wine and other goods to retaliate for what Washington says are improper subsidies to Airbus.

The office of the U.S. trade representative late Monday released a preliminary list of EU goods facing additional duties that includes everything from aircraft and aircraft parts to cheese, wine and olives. The list is subject to public comment in anticipation of an expected World Trade Organization ruling this summer that would be favorable to the U.S. in a pending arbitration case.

The U.S. says the WTO repeatedly has found that EU subsidies to European aircraft maker Airbus have caused "adverse effects" to the U.S., chiefly to Boeing Co., the American airplane manufacturer.

Trump, a critic of the WTO, tweeted Tuesday that he "will now put Tariffs on $11 Billion of EU products! The EU has taken advantage of the U.S. on trade for many years. It will soon stop!"

The long-running dispute precedes the Trump administration. The U.S. had in 2004 complained to the WTO, which sets global trade rules and settles disputes, that the EU was providing unfair support to Airbus. The WTO ruled last May that the EU had in fact provided some illegal subsidies to Airbus, hurting Chicago-based Boeing.

The EU has argued the Boeing has benefited from similar government support.

The U.S. expects the WTO will say this summer that it can take countermeasures to offset the EU subsidies.