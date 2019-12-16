Trump healthcare officials are feuding publicly

Two Trump administration healthcare officials have been caught in a public feud.

Things got so bad between Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar and Medicare and Medicaid chief Seema Verma that they were called to the White House to hash out their differences. (Source: CNN)

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Medicare and Medicaid Chief Seema Verma were called to the White House to work out their issues.

The bitter battle between two of President Trump’s top healthcare officials is now out in the open between Azar and Verma.

“I think it’s extraordinarily unusual for two top-level people in the health space to do so," said Charlie Dent, a former congressman. "We’ve heard of these types of internecine battles before, usually in the national security space between State and DOD or the NSC. But it’s usually kept under wraps pretty well.”

It’s been a series of tit-for-tat incidents.

A source close to Verma described the clash. Azar undercut her plan to replace Obamacare. Verma slammed his plan to lower drug costs, right in front of the president.

Then Azar tried to keep her from flying on Air Force One to a Medicare announcement championed by her team. Azar’s aides said there was no room on the plane.

The two also feuded over who would become Verma’s chief of staff. That prompted a gender discrimination investigation by outside counsel that found no evidence of wrongdoing the source said.

Verma reports to Azar, and her allies believe he undermined her decisions in ways he would not for a man.

One criticism of Verma is she had no prior experience running a large government agency. A former department official who speaks with current staff said Verma is also criticized because prioritizes her own brand and sidelines key staff from decision-making.

The Department of Health and Human Services would not respond to specific questions about the feud but said “Secretary Azar’s and Administrator Verma’s top priority is to advance the president’s healthcare agenda.”

Adding fuel to the fire: a series of embarrassing headlines about Verma spending $3 million in taxpayer money on public relations firms to boost her profile and a request for $47,000 in reimbursement for stolen jewelry and belongings while on a work trip.

The department defended Verma, but an internal audit is underway.

“The fact that these two people who are charged with implementing healthcare policy are at odds with one another certainly isn’t helping the administration advance a key issue that will be critical in the upcoming 2020 election,” Dent said.

That’s the larger problem for the Trump administration.

Trump’s most ambitious healthcare promises like replacing Obamacare and lowering drug costs are stalled. A former agency official and a Verma ally said they partially blame the feud.

For now, it appears the two will keep their jobs with a low-level feud still expected to continue.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.