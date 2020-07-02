Truck driver is concerned for Box Elder subdivision downwind from proposed cement plant

The proposed cement plant in Box Elder near I-90 and Liberty Boulevard has some community members concerned, as the proposed location is a quarter mile upwind from a subdivision. Some are concerned that the City of Box Elder has not done Air Quality Tests to measure the pollution the would blow from the cement plant and onto the residential area.

Jon Wagner, a truck driver, who used to haul cement, is concerned for the families downwind.

He described cement dust as very fine particles that get everywhere, and are difficult to remove

Wagner said the clouds of particles can cause skin irritation and rashes, along with coughing and breathing difficulties.

In addition to the fine cement particles, Wagner also said there are other materials, like gravel and sand, mixed in to make the concrete, and said the off-loading process is dirty.

"It's messy, they use air to off-load it from the trailers into their storage containers," said Wagner. "If the silo is too full and whoever is delivering a load puts too much in the silo, it will blow the top of the silo out , and cause a huge cloud of cement."

Wagner wants to City to do what is best for the citizens, and either test the air, or move to a different location.

The Box Elder City Council will consider approval for construction on their July 7 meeting.

