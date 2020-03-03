Trial begins for former Rapid City priest

The former bishop of the Rapid City Catholic Diocese testifies in federal court Tuesday afternoon that a former Rapid City priest admitted to him that he had stolen from the church collections.

The trial of 41-year old Marcin Garbacz, who's accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from church collections gets going in federal court Tuesday morning.

Bishop Robert Gruss, who is now the bishop of Saginaw, Michigan, testified that Garbacz initially denied stealing from the church collection bags but admitted to it to him, saying he stole at most $500 when confronted with surveillance video, which was shown to the jury Tuesday.

In all, Garbacz is facing 65 federal charges including wire fraud, money laundering, transportation of stolen money and filing a false tax return.

Assistant US Attorney Benjamin Patterson called the amounts Garbacz deposited in his bank account "astounding".

Defense attorney Jennifer Albertson asked whether prosecutors could prove that all of the cash was stolen.

She also told jurors that the people keeping the records in the church were messy and were not keeping good track of the cash.

A series of local priests testified Tuesday, saying they questioned how Garbacz could afford the expensive chalices, religious articles, artwork and cars that he had.

A member of the prosecution team had a medical emergency and the trial is now on hold until Thursday morning.