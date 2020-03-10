Travel ban: Oglala Sioux Tribe advises limiting travel to Pine Ridge

Oglala Sioux Tribe is following other tribes in South Dakota and has issued a selective travel ban due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The selective travel ban is on the employees of Oglala Sioux Tribe administration, which means official trips to states with confirmed cases may not be authorized.

President Julian Bear Runner says, business on the reservation will continue, but he strongly advises tourists or religious workers from outside of the reservation to consider not to come here for the time being. "It's an even more severe situation for Indian Country because right now our primary source for health care is IHS or Indian Health Service and right now Indian Health Service isn't equipped with the test kits to make a proper diagnosis," President Bear Runner says.

