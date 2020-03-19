Travel around the world safely from home

Bill Bejarno's Facebook status is saying that they are traveling around the world for spring break 2020...from home. "We just decided to virtually vacation at a different spot each day, different country or state and just learn a little bit about their culture, the food they eat and music and the language," Bejarno explains via a Facetime interview. Schools may be not in session right now due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but it is a good time to learn about some real life and social issues. "A big connection to right now is 'needs and wants,'" Bejarno points out, "where we're trying to decide we can't just have everything we want, and go everywhere we want to go."

Ashlen Sheaffer is another mother who comes up with the idea to learn about the world at home. "They (the children) want to learn about the world, they want to learn about continents, the world's oceans...,"

and she lets her children get involved in making food to try.

"Just a list of activities that kids are interested in that I know I can easily do that did not involve screen."

Leah Schweppe also has a suggestion for the journey we are on. "History itself is being created right now, and so another fun thing would be create a journal." "These are the things that you can go back later on and read out loud. It's going to be pretty cool to see how we all got through."