Trails are open at Outdoor Campus West

Outdoor campus west's Rapid City facility is still closed to the public, but that doesn't mean they're not hard at work.

The campus's extensive network of trails is still open to hikers, bikers, and anyone who wants to enjoy the great outdoors.

They have also joined up with the rapid city wilderness park to give the community another opportunity to take in the beauty of the Black Hills.

But if hiking is not your thing, the campus's outdoor archery range is also open.

Regional Supervisor Game Fish and Parks John Kanta says if staying indoors is what you want to do, they have options for that.

"We are putting a lot of effort and time into virtual classes and online classes, so we do have that resource on our website as well," said Kanta. "So if someone would rather just stay home with their family yet still experience our classes and our outdoor opportunities, they can go to our website and click on those virtual opportunities."

The Game, Fish, and Parks building in Rapid City will be opening on June fifteenth with limited resources, but Outdoor Campus West will remain closed until further notice.