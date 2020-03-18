Toilet paper bouquet from Arkansas florist sells for $75

Getting a beautiful bouquet from that special someone is bound to make you flush with excitement.

An Arkansas florist is offering a unique take on floral bouquets, replacing the flowers with toilet paper. (Source: WREG, CNN)

But this takes it to another level.

An Arkansas florist is offering a unique take on floral bouquets, replacing the flowers with toilet paper.

Blossom Events & Florist says the idea was born when stores started running out of TP.

But what started as an online joke, quickly became an in-demand item and a viral sensation

The store says they’ve had requests for the $75 bouquet from all over the nation.

But for now, they will only offer this unique arrangement locally

If this isn’t the most original floral arrangement you've ever seen ...

It’s got to be No. 2.

Copyright 2020 WREG via CNN. All rights reserved.