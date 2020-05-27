Todd County records first COVID-19 death; SD total at 54

South Dakota now has 54 COVID-19 deaths with Todd County's first reported fatality; two in Minnehaha County and one in Brown County.

According to the state Department of Health website, Minnehaha County has 45 of the 54 deaths. Pennington County has recorded three, two are in Beadle County and one each in Brown, Jerauld, McCook and Todd counties.

The number of active coronavirus infections continues its downward trend, dropping by 38 to a total of 1,027. The number of people who have recovered is now 3,619 with 91 new recoveries reported Wednesday morning.

The state did confirm 57 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state to 4,710 who tested positive. Ten of those were in Pennington County. There were also three new cases in Oglala Lakota County and two in Todd County.

