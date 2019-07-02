Tips to remember when using ride-sharing services

As July fourth approaches, many people are looking forward to the festivities -- and if you have a few drinks while you're celebrating, it's important to find a ride home. But it's equally important to make sure that ride home is safe -- especially when using ride-sharing services.

Getting to your destination through a ride-sharing app is only a tap away.

That is why it's so important to remember to stay safe before you climb in the vehicle.

"Wait inside for your ride. There is no need to look like somebody who's out there waiting for a ride. Somebody might want to take advantage of that and impersonate a Lyft or an Uber driver," says Rapid City Police Department public information officer, Brendyn Medina.

Even though the Lyft app provides the rider with information in regards to the make and model of the car, and when the driver is arriving, passengers need to stay alert.

"Use those things to validate everything along the way to make sure that you're getting in the right car with the right person," says Medina.

Laurie Schlecht is a Lyft Driver and says that it's crucial for passengers to not only look out for themselves but to look out for others when using these services.

"If your friend has had too much to drink then maybe you can help them verify that they're getting in the correct car as well," says Schlecht.

The end goal is to make sure everyone gets home safely. That's why it is essential that the passengers request a car that is big enough for everyone in the party, and make sure their pickup and drop off location is correct.

"Making sure that your Lyft driver can pull in and stop. Not on the road, but actual curbside parking," says Schlecht.

If you do feel uncomfortable during your ride, you can take advantage of safety features that provide 9-1-1 assistance.