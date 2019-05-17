Time to fill the combat boot to aid military and veterans

The “Fill the Combat Boot” charity drive is Saturday and Sunday in Rapid City.

The annual drive raises funds for local outreach in the Ellsworth Air Force Base and Black Hills community as well as for the Combined Federal Campaign and Air Force Assistance Fund.

Saturday and Sunday, Air Force Sergeants AssociationMount Rushmore Chapter members of the will be at two Family Fair and two Safeway locations, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, they will also be at the Rapid City Sam’s Club, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Besides local outreach programs, a portion of the donations will go to the Gary Sinise Foundation, Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund and to the Air Force Assistance Fund.

