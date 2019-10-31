Tighter security to start at state Capitol

A new safety measure designed to keep South Dakota's state Capitol building safe accessible to the public will begin this fall.

A security screening room will be constructed near the Capitol's north entrance and located in office space currently occupied by the Bureau of Human Resources Classifications Division. Those employees have relocated to another space in preparation of the project.

"This is a proactive step in working to protect the Capitol and those who use it," said South Dakota Department of Public Safety Secretary Craig Price. "We have designed the screening process to be the least intrusive as possible and allow people to go about their Capitol business. These improvements will enhance public safety while preserving the accessibility of the statehouse."

Once the security screening room is completed, visitors will enter through the north doors and be directed into the screening room. Signs will direct visitors and inform them of what items are not allowed in the Capitol. For more information, please go here.