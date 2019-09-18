Thoman set to be sentenced Friday

63-year old William Thoman of Rapid City is set to be sentenced on Friday after being convicted last month of plotting to kill a local doctor.

A jury found Thoman guilty of criminal solicitation to aid and abet first degree murder.

But Thoman's attorney has filed a motion for acquittal, trying to get that verdict thrown out.

He's arguing that since the doctor is alive, it is a legal impossibility for Thoman to have solicited someone to aid or abet him in the crime of murder.

He also argues that the term solicitation is improperly applied in this case.

The state filed its response on Tuesday, arguing that the defendant's remedy is not to file for acquittal but should be to file an appeal with the South Dakota Supreme Court.

Circuit Judge Jeffrey Connolly has yet to rule on the motion.