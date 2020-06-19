This week was Waste and Recycling Workers Week!

Once you toss out your garbage, you rarely think about it again -- but that's the Rapid City Solid Waste Division's entire operation comes in.

The Rapid City landfill is a regional hub, collecting waste from as far as Sundance and Wall and servicing more than 20,000 homes and 500 businesses.

They take in anywhere from 150 to 180 tons of municipal solid waste, which is what they call common, everyday trash.

Once it arrives at the landfill, the waste is sorted into household garbage -- then they separate construction materials, couches, or other large objects. Finally, all of the materials that cannot be recycled are compressed.

Materials that can be recycled are sorted, then shipped out of state for processing.

"They go to different factories here in the United States," said Lucas Hartshorn, a supervisor at the Material Recovery Facility. "Cardboard would go to Minnesota, aluminum cans we ship to anywhere from Alabama to Florida. Newspapers go to the paper mill in Nebraska. All of the recyclables that we keep out of the landfill does stay locally in the United States."

Parts of the landfill can see piles of garbage up to forty feet deep.