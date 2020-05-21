This week is National Public Works Week!

The City's Street Department Superintendent, Dale Pfeifle said, last year, the City swept more than 3,000 tons of material off the Rapid City streets, which Pfeifle said affects air and water quality.

Pfeifle also said spring is a busy time of the year for the pothole crews, who he said can respond to as many as 30 calls per day.

Pfeifle said public works is crucial to the City because of the on-going maintenance they perform.

“It saves the city millions of dollars overall because of just the maintenance and the upkeep that we do, and the air quality, and the freshwater fishery, and the utility patches that we patch,” said Pfeifle. “And just on a daily basis, makes our city a cleaner, prettier place to come and visit.”

To report a pothole, call the pothole hotline at (605) 394-4152.