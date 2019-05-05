‘This is not the ghetto’: Family of 7 receives racist letter telling them to move out of CA home

An interracial family of seven in California says they received an anonymous letter from a neighbor, warning them to move out of their home because they’re “not welcome here.”

Marc Yu says he found a letter in his family’s mailbox in Vacaville, CA, that read, “Your interracial family is not welcome here.”

It also read “this is not the ghetto” and you “cannot possibly afford a home in our area.”

Sandy Yu, Marc’s wife, says the letter was extremely disturbing.

"Every time I hear a ding, it’s like, ‘Oh, who’s there?’ Or wherever we go: ‘Maybe it was you.’ It’s very unsettling,” Sandy Yu said.

Marc Yu posted the letter to his Facebook page, hoping someone would know who sent it. His post has been shared hundreds of times.

Many people have been coming to the family’s defense, but others are accusing the couple of writing the letter themselves.

"We have nothing to gain from it, and we have just about everything to lose. I don’t know who would put themselves in that situation,” Sandy Yu said.

The family says the attention is getting so intense they don’t want their children going outside.

However, even though the letter warned the family to leave the neighborhood within 60 days, Marc Yu says they won’t be moving.

"This person is a complete idiot. We own our house, so I’m not going anywhere,” he said.

