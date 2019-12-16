There really is a Santa Claus and her name is Zoey

A Wyoming second grader has the true holiday spirit, offering her personal stuffed animals to help other children suffering from traumatic experiences.

Zoey Rudy, from Kemmerer, Wyo., gave the toys to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, according to a social media post by the patrol. In her letter, Zoey wrote:

“I’m doing this because I was going through my stuffed animals and realized there were ones that I didn’t need. At first I did not know what to do with them but then I thought I could give them to highway patrol so if someone got in a car accident they might feel a little better. I really do hope that you like my idea!”

Troopers routinely carry stuffed animals in their patrol vehicles to help comfort children involved in a crash or traumatic incident.

“Zoey’s action embodies the word humility,” WHP posted. “She was willing to give up something that meant a lot to her at some point to help someone else in a time of need. Humility is one of eight WHP core values, and Zoey sets a great example of it. Zoey’s kindness will be sure to bring comfort to someone.”

