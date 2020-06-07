The recent storm caused damage across the Black Hills

Storms raged all across the Black Hills Saturday night and now people in Spearfish are cleaning up the aftermath.

Spearfish City crews were out in full force this morning collecting the branches and clearing the debris left behind at parks, all coming from last night's heavy winds.

Trees fell over and ended up blocking sidewalks.

Meanwhile, barrels were blown over onto their sides.

In the downtown district, you can see the storm collapsed awnings.

A Spearfish resident Eric Ligtenberg says the storm knocked down the basketball hoop in his front yard and after hearing a cracking sound he looked out to see a big tree limb snapped.

"We were actually sitting in the living room and saw the big branch come down off the tree, but no other damage besides that tree damage," said Ligtenberg.

Ligtenberg says he woke up early to get out his chainsaw to help cut the tree into pieces for faster clean up.