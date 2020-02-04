The Latest: Buttigieg, Sanders ahead in early Iowa results

Initial data released by the Iowa Democratic Party shows Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders ahead in the state's first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses.

The tally of state delegate equivalents released Tuesday shows Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden and Amy Klobuchar trailing behind.

The party released 62% of results from all 99 counties after a daylong delay sparked by technical problems. It was unclear when the remaining results will be released by the party, which says it is still verifying data from caucuses across the state.

Earlier Tuesday, Buttigieg called his performance in Iowa “phenomenal,” especially given the fact that he had started his presidential campaign with little name recognition.