Hill City Quilt Show bigger than ever

The two-day Hill City Quilt Show was up and running over the weekend

People came from across the Black Hills and even out-of-state to attend this event.

The local fire department helped hang the quilts. This year, they had over 300 quilts to put up, which is one hundred more than last year.

There are also a few new things attendees were able to see.

"We have a fiber arts this year which includes spinning and weaving, carding wool, felting, art made out of fibers and we've had demonstrations and we have a vendor mall where people do shopping," says Hill City Arts Council Coordinator Liz Carlson Jones.

Next year, they have hopes of growing even larger thanks to fiber arts.