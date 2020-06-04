The Fall River County Fair is cancelled

"It was hard to make in that its a big let down," said fair board member Doug Rosane.

The Fall River County Fair is not going to happen this year.

"Every fair board member did not want to do this," said Rosane. "I mean we all wanted to put on the fair, so we didn't want to do this we just figured in the interest of safety and liability."

The fair board contacted their insurance company and was told there is no guarantee they wouldn't be liable if people got sick.

And the county fair isn't actually run by the county, it's run by a private non-profit corporation.

"For us to put that fair on, we have to rely on local businesses in this county, as well as Custer County, and some of Nebraska," said Rosane. "The businesses this year have been hit hard as well with this virus."

But securing funding was only one challenge the group faced.

"We were unsure of what kind of attendance we might come up with and not being able to fund these events was also a consideration," said Rosane. "Knowing that the 4H was not going to be there, which draws in a lot of people."

Rosane says the Fall River County Fair will come back bigger and better next year.