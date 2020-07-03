The Black Hills has long history of presidential visits

The Black Hills has a long history of presidential visits.

That tradition continues July 3 when President Donald Trump comes to Mount Rushmore for the return of fireworks.

William Howard Taft stopped in Edgemont ... Custer ... Deadwood and Rapid City back in 1911.

Calvin Coolidge made the Custer State Park Game Lodge his summer White House in 1927 ... inaugurating work on Mount Rushmore.

Franklin Roosevelt came to Rapid City in 1936 ... and also made a stop at Mount Rushmore.

Dwight Eisenhower came in 1953.

It was on that trip that he dedicated the Rapid City Air Base as Ellsworth Air Force Base.

Gerald Ford made a quick stop here in 1976.

Ronald Reagan made a stop in Rapid City in October of 1986.

He was here to campaign for Senator Jim Abdnor.

Air Force One did a Mount Rushmore fly-by.

George Buish came for the 50th anniversary of Mount Rushmore in July of 1991 ... speaking at the memorial.

He even did a little hiking around that area while he was here.

The next president to visit was Bill Clinton in July of 1999.

that was part of his tour to revitalize impoverished areas ... and he went to the Pine Ridge Reservation.

His motorcade made stops at Mount Rushmore and Crazy Horse while he was here.

George W. Bush was at Mount Rushmore in August of 2002.

That was a campaign stop for the Senate campaign of John Thune.

And we're including this stop at Mount Rushmore by Barack Obama in June of 2008 ... even though at this point ... he was just president candidate Barack Obama.

He did not make it back to the Hills during his terms as president.