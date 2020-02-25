The 6th Street Corridor Study is starting to take shape

Earlier Tuesday, officials with the Rapid City Metropolitan Planning Organization sat down to talk with the community about the Sixth Street Corridor study.

The project is looking to put a corridor over Omaha street connecting downtown Rapid City to Memorial Park.

Before the presentations started, the organization made time for the community to speak one-on-one with the project team.

Afterwards, the team gave brief presentations to introduce the study to the public and gather input on both opportunities and challenges.

Kip Harrington who is a long-range planner for the city says he wants the community to be more involved.

"We hope to get some really good public feedback," said Harrington. "The public is one of our greatest resources because we can't be everywhere at once so people who are out here working, walking, or driving this corridor may see something we don't see and give us some really positive feedback."

If you missed Tuesday's open house, the city will hold another one in the future.

