Testing for COVID-19 halts in South Dakota

Governor Kristi Noem was at Monument Health in Rapid City Wednesday morning addressing the status of COVID-19 in South Dakota. Saying we have 11 positive cases, 551 negative cases, and 350 cases still pending.

And with all the testing, Noem says South Dakota does not have a community spread problem, at least not yet.

"We were told originally back in early January and early February that we would expect community spread to be in South Dakota by the date of around March 13th if you followed other patterns that were happening in other countries and in other states," said Noem. "We do not have that at this time, so that means the efforts we're undertaking as a state are working very well."

And now the focus is on management and not overloading the health care system.

"Now we do have plenty of tests that are going on in the state, our heath care providers and some of the discussion that we had with Monument leadership here today is that they do have tests," said Noem. "They are continuing to take samples and we'll continue to send those into the state health lab

FDA Chief Stephen Hahn warned states last week of a shortage of supplies, specifically reagents and enzymes used to process the tests at the state's lab. Meaning that although there are enough tests, the supplies to run those tests are coming up short.

"That is something that is a reality in South Dakota today," said Noem. "We're feeling that pressure and at this point in time we are having a disruption in supplies to our public health lab on actually processing those tests for our people here."

Noem ordered the supplies weeks ago but no one knows for sure when those supplies will arrive in Pierre.

And once they do, testing will continue.

