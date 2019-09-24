Testimony begins in trial of former Pine Ridge pediatrician

The first alleged victim takes the stand in the trial of a former Pine Ridge pediatrician accused of sexually abusing young boys there.

Testimony began Tuesday in the trial of 70-year old Stanley Patrick Weber.

In opening statements Tuesday morning, federal prosecutors say the charges in this case revolve around four boys, one just nine years old when Weber molested him.

Weber's attorney opened by describing his client as an "odd duck" who stood out on Pine Ridge and was easy to pick on but says the evidence doesn't prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

The first of the alleged victims, now 32 years old, took the stand Tuesday morning describing what he says Weber did to him sexually during exams at the Pine Ridge Hospital.

Weber's attorney questioned him about what he says were inconsistencies in his stories.

Weber is facing 11 counts in this trial, aggravated sexual abuse, sexual abuse of a minor and sexual abuse.

He was already convicted of similar charges in Montana and was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison in that case.