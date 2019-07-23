Temporary traffic signals set up for Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

You know it is time for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally when temporary traffic lights pop up.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation puts up temporary traffic signals, as well as reducing speed limits, due to the increase in traffic as thousands of motorcyclists converge on Sturgis and the surrounding area.

Temporary traffic signals will go up before Aug. 1 and stay in operation until Aug. 12:

• Junction of U.S. 14A and U.S. 85

• Junction of S.D. 34/79 and Ft. Meade main entrance

• Junction of S.D. 34 and S.D. 79 east of Sturgis

• Junction of S.D. 34 and Ft. Meade Way

• Junction S.D. 44 and U.S. 385

• Junction U.S. 16 and U.S. 385

• S.D. 34/79 & 11th Street

• I-90 Exit 32 WB ramp

• I-90 Exit 55 EB ramp

• I-90 Exit 32 EB ramp

• S.D. 34/79 & Glencoe Drive

• S.D. 34/79 & Nellie Avenue

Several intersections in Sturgis will also have temporary stop signs added.

Speed limits will be reduced on the following highways:

• Interstate 90 speed limit will be reduced from 75 mph to 65 mph from west of Exit 55 (Deadwood Avenue) in Rapid City to west of Exit 30 (Lazelle Street) in Sturgis.

• Highway 34 speed limit will be reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph from Blanche Street in Sturgis east 3.8 miles (east of Buffalo Chip).

• Highway 79 speed limit will be reduced from 65 mph to 45 mph from the junction of Highway 34 north 1.75 miles (north of Iron Horse Campground).

The transportation department will also have message boards and speed trailers to provide information about traffic conditions, fire conditions, accidents causing delays, extreme weather events and other messages.

Rallygoers can download the KEVN Black Hills Fox news and weather apps to stay on top of conditions.

