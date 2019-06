A 17-year-old teenager was killed in a pickup crash eight miles south of Reva Wednesday morning.

The teen’s name is being withheld pending notification of his family.

According to a release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, the teen was driving a pickup on Sorum Road, east of the intersection with Highway 79, when he lost control, rolling the truck.

The teen, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.