Teen killed, man injured in crash near Aberdeen

Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 12:49 AM, Sep 17, 2019

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) - One person has died and another has been injured in a two-vehicle crash west of Aberdeen.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 17-year-old boy was killed when he pulled onto Highway 12 in front of a pickup truck in heavy fog, causing a collision.

The teen had to be extricated from his car and died later as a result of his injuries. The 58-year-old pickup driver suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

