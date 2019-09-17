Teen killed, man injured in crash near Aberdeen

One person has died and another has been injured in a two-vehicle crash west of Aberdeen.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 17-year-old boy was killed when he pulled onto Highway 12 in front of a pickup truck in heavy fog, causing a collision.

The teen had to be extricated from his car and died later as a result of his injuries. The 58-year-old pickup driver suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

