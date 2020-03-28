Teen falls 150 feet at Falling Rock

A 16-year-old, Rapid City teen is in the hospital after rescue teams say he fell some 150 feet.

Authorities say he was hiking in the Falling Rock area when he slipped on loose ground, "rolling and hitting rocks down some 150 feet".

Life flight was called in, however the teen was transferred to the hospital by ambulance. His condition is unknown at this time.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office responded along with Pennington County Search and Rescue, Johnson Siding Volunteer Fire Department, United States Forest Service and Life Flight.