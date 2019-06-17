Teen drowns kayaking in Sioux Falls Lake

Sioux Falls police said they will not release the names of the victims from a kayak accident on Saturday on Covell Lake.

Police identified one victim as a 17-year-old who was recovered from the lake. A 22-year-old man is also recovering in a local hospital. Police have not identified him as well.

Around 8 p.m. Saturday, the 17-year-old and the 22-year-old’s kayaks capsized on Covell Lake. Police said the 22-year-old was able to call for help and lifeguards from Terrace Park brought him to shore.

Recovery crews found the body of the teen around midnight.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the two were not wearing life jackets.