Teammates mentoring comes to Spearfish

While Tom Osborne had a legendary coaching career at Nebraska, his legacy off the field is now being felt in the Northern Hills.

The " Teammates" program was founded in 1991 by the Cornhuskers football coach and his wife Nancy, with the mission of inspiring youth to reach their full potential through mentoring.

The program has the student and their mentor, meet once a week at the school, during the school year.

The program started in Hermosa and Custer last year and is now in Spearfish, Rapid City, Lead-Deadwood, and Hill City.

Another goal is to reach youth not only through their school years but to build life long relationships.

"One of the things that a teammates mentor brings is they build a relationship and that relationship builds hope, engagement, and well being. And those three things right there bring academic success and positive life." says, Deomine Adams, Program Director for Teammates Mentoring

If you are interested in being a teammate you can visit their website at www.teammates.org if you are in Spearfish you can reach out to Matt Koehler at mkoehler@spearfish.k12.sd.us