Teacher accused of abusing disabled student at Rapid City school

A Rapid City school teacher is arrested, charged with abusing a male student with disabilities at East Middle School.

Shea Lindsey, 25 of Rapid City, was arrested Thursday morning following an investigation that began May 14 when allegations surfaced. Lindsey was placed on administrative leave by the school district.

Specifics of the alleged abuse were not released.

“We take these allegations extremely seriously,” Rapid City Area Schools Superintendent Dr. Lori Simon said in a release. “It is the fundamental responsibility of every RCAS staff member to keep kids safe. Any failure to do so is contrary to everything RCAS stands for.”

State law and district policy require every staff member to have a clear background check before employment. Lindsey complied with the policy.

Child Abuse is a Class 4 felony punishable with a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

