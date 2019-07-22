"Take it seriously," formerly missing woman's family speaks up

Police located a woman who was reported missing since last week.

Her family says even though she's been found, the nightmare isn't over yet.

Police say they found 21-year old Ester Marie Wolfe Sunday in Chadron, Nebraska.

The Nebraska State Patrol says the Chadron Police Department received a report from the hospital that a woman came in with significant injuries, reporting she had been assaulted multiple times at a motel in Crawford, Nebraska.

According to her sister Justine Wolfe, a friend reported her missing when she noticed Ester wasn't home from work right away.

Justine says 33-year old Jesse Myron Sierra tried to bury her alive and strangle her with Christmas lights.

The Patrol says Sierra was arrested in Chadron and charged with first-degree sexual assault and first-degree assault and was taken to the Scottsbluff County Jail.

Although Justine is happy to have her sister back, she says the investigation process was frustrating.

"I just want them (law enforcement) to take it seriously. Don't think that someone's off getting beat up. Just take it seriously. Domestic violence, drug abuse, all that is serious. What if this was their family? How would they like that? They wouldn't. There's so much slander on my sister's name. There's just so much bad stuff and it's not even true. It's not even right," said Justine Wolfe, Ester Wolfe's sister.

When asked about Wolfe's condition on Monday, Rapid City Police said they could only say that it looked like Wolfe would make it through this.

