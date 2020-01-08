Tackling motorized trail issues

On Wednesday at a National Forest Advisory Board meeting at the Forest Service District Office, there was discussion about maintaining trails for motorized vehicles.

Motorized trails in the Black Hills are popular recreation spots, but there is some concern about maintaining them.

This past spring was very wet, and National Forest officials say there was lots of damage to the trails because of the moisture and people driving on them and creating ruts.

A committee was assigned to come up with more rules for motorized trails. They came up with 24 points that aim to address more regulation to the trails.

"They're talking about trying to get more in law enforcement, trying to get more information out to the public when they buy a permit," said Bob Burns, Chairman of the National Forest Advisory Board. "Possibly having to have them go through a little informative program and pass a test so they know what the rules are, having more signage out in the forest to keep them informed about what the rules are and how to protect their interests in the National Forest."

Burns said the season opened fairly early this year and there was some discussion about opening the season later in the year to ensure the trails are dry so motorists, especially out-of-state travelers, can still use the trails.