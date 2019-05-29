Swallow likely to be tried again on murder charge

After the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict in the murder trial of Lorraine Swallow of Rapid City, Pennington County State's Attorney Mark Vargo says he believes his office will try the case again.

The jury got the case last Friday afternoon and Vargo says it was late Friday night that they announced they had reached an impasse in the case.

The 33-year old Swallow is charged with second degree murder in the stabbing death of her nephew, 28-year old Tryell Bull Bear.

Swallow is still being held in the Pennington County Jail on $1 million bond.

She's scheduled for a bond hearing Thursday morning.