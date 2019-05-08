Suspicious Tuesday night vehicle fire seriously injures woman inside

Rapid City Police are currently investigating a suspicious vehicle fire that seriously injured a woman inside the car.

Shortly before 9 pm Tuesday night, the Rapid City Police and Fire Departments were called out to the Family Inn on Sturgis Road for a vehicle fire.

Witnesses said a woman was trapped in the car. Witnesses were able to get the woman out of the car before first responders arrived, but she suffered serious burns to her arms, chest, and face.

Police say the fire was contained to the passenger side of the vehicle where the woman was located.

We will update this story as additional information becomes available.

