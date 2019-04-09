Suspects in Box Elder teen's murder plead 'not guilty'

The two 19-year-olds charged with killing 17-year-old Emmanuel Hilton pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

Cole Waters and Andre Martinez are accused of fatally shooting Hilton in February while he sat in his car behind Blaine Avenue in Rapid City.

Both are charged with first degree murder, committing a felony while carrying a firearm, first degree robbery, and conspiracy to commit first degree robbery.

If convicted of murder, Waters and Martinez could be sentenced to death or life in prison.

