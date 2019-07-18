Suspect with meth tackled after Taser failed in Rapid City

The Rapid City Police Department (RCPD) arrested four men for having methamphetamine after an altercation with officers Wednesday evening of July 17 along E. North Street in Rapid City.

There was a report of a suspect who had pointed a gun at another person, to which RCPD quickly responded to. The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Austin Bennett of Rapid City. Bennett was leaving a hotel room and placed items in a car with other people inside the car.

Bennett was commanded to stay where he was, but he took off running. Police stayed with the vehicle while other officers pursued Bennett on foot. Bennett attempted to jump a fence, but fell to his knees. He attempted to take off running again, which prompted an officer to deploy a Taser, but the Taser was unsuccessful. An officer then tackled Bennett while he was running.

In the struggle of the tackle, Bennett grabbed the officer's Taser and attempted to point it at the officer. The officer was quickly assisted by other officers and a short time later, Bennett was in handcuffs. Bennett had a large sum of cash, a bag of methamphetamine, and a syringe.

The other officers at the car detained 35-year-old Joseph Reginelli, 20-year-old Tristan McLaughlin, and 20-year-old Dylan Gimbel; all from Rapid City. The car was searched and a stolen loaded pistol and a digital scale that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Bennett was placed under a arrest for Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement, Commission of a Felony with a Firearm, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Receiving Stolen Property, Resisting Arrest, and a Probation Hold. Reginelli was placed under arrest for Possession of a Controlled Substance and a Parole Hold. McLaughlin and Gimbel were placed under arrest for Possession of a Controlled Substance.