Suspect in Rapid City crash that killed a baby is arrested in Washington

A man wanted in connection with a Rapid City crash that killed a baby is in custody in Spokane, Wash.

George Matousek, 37, is suspected as being the driver of a car that caused the crash at the intersection of East Boulevard and East New York Street on Oct. 5, 2018. Police say Matousek was speeding when he crashed into another car, killing 1-year-old Mackayla Dillon.

Police say they are making their way through the extradition process to return Matousek to Rapid City.

Almost a year after the crash, police issued a warrant for Matousek. The warrant is for second degree manslaughter, five counts of hit and run, driving under suspension and no proof of insurance.

Matousek was booked into the Spokane County Jail Oct. 15 but the specific charges were not listed in the inmate roster.

